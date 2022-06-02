South Dakota State Senate Results

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Deadly May 12 Storm
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Coronavirus
Ukraine Crisis
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Man bitten by dog near Lincoln High School
Video
SD Lottery: Final week to claim $100,000 prize
Noem threatens to sue Biden over lunch policy
Video
Pine Ridge man faces federal drug charges
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Masters Report
Big Race – Indy
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
All Star 2022
Top Stories
Lincoln baseball climbs back to the top of Class …
Video
Top Stories
11th inning rally helps Dell Rapids claim the State …
Video
Top Stories
PGA Tour champ Bart Bryant dies in crash: PCSO
‘Thanks, coach’: Madden returns to video game
Gallery
Dell Rapids to meet Dakota Valley in State Championship
Video
Dell Rapids converts football field to turf
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Home Builders Association prepares for the Repair …
Video
Top Stories
National CPR and AED Awareness Week: Raising awareness …
Video
NFTs: Not just for crypto or the metaverse
Video
Attachment styles: Identifying triggers and managing …
Video
Which of the four attachment styles are you?
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Agriculture
Buy Local
Career Expo in Rapid City
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Falls Park History
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
South Dakota State Senate Results
South Dakota State Senate Results
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Noem threatens to sue Biden over lunch policy
Mending with Mopars
4 May 30 tornadoes, 1 near Brandon, 1 in Sioux Falls
PHOTOS: Tornado touches down on Missouri River
SD justices reverse ‘dangerous dogs’ verdict
Don't Miss!
New England Fall Foliage with Sean Bower
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss