Second Phase Of Thailand Cave Rescue Saves Fifth Boy

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 06:50 AM CDT

Northern Thailand - Developing internationally overnight...a second phase of rescue is underway in Northern Thailand for the soccer team that has been trapped for more than two weeks. 

CBS News reports a fifth boy has been removed from the flooded cave in Northern Thailand. And a sixth boy is close to the exit. 


This comes after divers resumed their search just after midnight eastern standard time. 

Multiple sources tell CBS News that rescue workers have carried a person on a stretcher to an ambulance. 


Divers decided to go back in the cave after the weather took a turn for the worse on Sunday. 

"This is what we have been racing against since day one. We have to do all we can, even though it is hard to fight the force of nature," said Narongsak Osottanakorn, Governor of  the Chiang Rai province. 

The journey from the cave to the entrance is a long one. 
The boys were escorted two and a half miles through a series of dark, flooded tunnels on Sunday. 

The first phase of the rescue took 13 hours.

But the second phase, is moving more quickly than expected. 

CBS This Morning will have more on the rescue following KELOLAND This Morning. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


