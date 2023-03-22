

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It has been a long winter, and even though it may not look like it, it’s officially spring. That has many of us wanting to plant gardens and flowers.

Some flowers and perennials only have so much cold they can handle. So when looking at landscaping, be sure to check the zones on your new plants.

South Dakota is in zones 4a, in purpley pink, to 5a, the lighter blue. The lower the zone number is, the more hardy the plant is. These maps are based off of the average annual extreme minimum temperatures. For zone 4a, the temperatures range from 25 to 30 below zero. In 4b, 20 to 25 below, and 5a is 15 to 20 below.

So in South Dakota, it would be safe to plant perennials for zones 1 through 5.

We will continue melting which will help find the ground to start planning a garden.