You can expect significantly warmer air for the next week

It will be mid-May next week and it’s time to boot out the cold air and warm it up.

While temperatures warmed Thursday, we are expecting significantly warmer air for next week as 80s will return. 80-degree weather has been missing in Sioux Falls since the first of the month when the city warmed to 86 degrees, after that it seems as if the temperatures went in a tailspin.

We’ll have to make up ground next week as Sioux Falls averages 6 days with 80-degree weather in May. After next week, there’s a chance we could add at least three days to the total.

With the warmer daytime temperatures, we’ll have an increase in moisture. With the thicker humidity, scattered storms will have to be watched for. So for next week, expect it to start to feel more like late spring and early summer.

We’re also seeking our first 90 in Sioux Falls, which typically doesn’t happen until May 30.