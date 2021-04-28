With the warmer air, fire danger will be back in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with the warmer weather, we’ll have stronger winds. This will eventually lead to higher fire danger as widespread rain has been staying away.

Clouds and fog greeted many in southeast KELOLAND. Along with it, scattered light showers fell mainly south of Sioux Falls and into northwest Iowa. While the rain was nice to see, we’ll continue to watch for an increase in fire danger as winds pick up over the next couple of days.

The first day will be Thursday with the passage of a cold front, expect the strongest winds to be felt in southeast KELOLAND.

As we head into the weekend, strong southerly winds will be here for Friday. The strongest winds this time around will be in northern KELOLAND.

Those winds will help bring in warmer air, but we’re not looking at much higher humidity, so be mindful of fire danger in KELOLAND over the next several days.

The fire danger should get suppressed next week as cooler air returns along with better chances for rain.

