With the cold air in place, we have a steady chance for light snow. While some will have amounts of 2-4 inches by Saturday morning, it will be easy to move.

Afternoon highs for the next couple of days will remain in the single digits. With the cold air, any moisture we have available will bring in snow. The cold air and moisture go hand in hand for how much snow you will receive.

When snow falls with temperatur44es in the 20s to near 30, the liquid to snow ratio is usually a straight forward 10 to 1. So, a tenth of an inch of liquid will give around an inch of snow. A half-inch will yield about 5 inches of snow. The snow has moisture in it and is heavier and harder to move.

As the temperature falls, the snow ratio gets higher, such as 20 to 1 in this example. So a tenth of an inch of liquid will give 2 inches of snow. And a half-inch of liquid may give 10 inches of snow. This snow does not have as much moisture in it, we tend to describe it as fluff and it’s easy to move.

But you have to keep in mind, cold air doesn’t hold as much moisture. So to get liquid amounts of a half-inch in our cold air mass through the weekend is highly unlikely.