With thawing occurring, ice jams will have to be watched on area rivers

While we made a big dent in the snow cover in southeast KELOLAND this weekend, there’s still plenty of it north of Sioux Falls. As we continue to melt snow and ice this week, ice jams will form in rivers which in turn will lead to flooding.

An ice jam forms when thawing ice breaks free and flows downstream. As a result the ice builds up and prevents water from flowing. This is turn causes the river to flood.

While we do have melting temperatures in the forecast this week, it’s also good to see the overnight lows fall below freezing to slow down the snow and ice melt.

With less and less snow on the ground, it’s easier to warm. In fact, after getting the warmest air so far this year this past weekend, we’ll surpass it this weekend with widespread 50s and 60s expected.