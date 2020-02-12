With strong winds, ground blizzard looking likely in eastern KELOLAND

The warm temperatures and relatively light winds will soon be replaced by cold and strong wind. This is not a good equation for parts of eastern KELOLAND that have the deep snow pack.

We’ve been advertising that much colder air will be here around Valentine’s Day. That still holds true with the passage of a cold front for tomorrow. Once the front moves through your area you’ll not only feel it, but you’ll be able to see it.

That’s because strong north winds with gusts near 50 mph will pick up loose snow and blow it around. A ground blizzard will be possible as visibilities will be greatly reduced.

There’s at least 20 inches on the ground in and near Watertown. And the latest round of snow was light and fluffy, so the wind will have an easy time picking it up and blowing it around.

Keep in mind, travel will become dangerous in eastern KELOLAND during the morning hours. As visibilities will be greatly reduced and black ice conditions will also be possible.

There is some good news in the forecast. As we go through the rest of the month, many of the days will be above freezing with overnights below freezing.

It’s a good recipe for a slow melt which is what we need heading into the spring months.