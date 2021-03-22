With rain in parts of KELOLAND tonight, there are still others that will miss out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As my colleague, Brain Karstens likes to say, it’s a story of the haves and the have nots. Those that have been getting moisture and those who have not.

With rain in the forecast, thicker clouds developed in eastern and southeast KELOLAND for your Monday. And with the going forecast, it looks like a lot of the rain will end up in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. This is an area that can get around an inch to an inch and a half of moisture. The same areas have been getting moisture over the past several weeks.

This is a map that compares the average amount of moisture over the past 30 days. Notice southern KELOLAND is around 100 to nearly 200%. Northcentral and northwest South Dakota are in the have nots group with amounts around 10% of average. Unfortunately, it looks like this area will skip out again.

While snow may mix in toward the tail end of this system, expect a lot of it to fall in the form of a cold rain.

After this system leaves, mostly dry and warm conditions can be expected, so soak up whatever moisture you can.

