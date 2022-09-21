SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is feeling the fall cool down today as temperatures cooled to the 60s to near 70 for afternoon highs. The cooler weather has inklings that frost may be possible in KELOLAND Thursday morning.

After having highs in the 80s and 90s for many in KELOLAND on Tuesday, temperatures fell about 15 to 25 degrees. It even came with widely scattered showers during the morning, but rain amounts remained very light.

As we go into the evening and overnight, many of the clouds will be gone and temperatures will cool. Some even have the possibility of frost.

Cloud cover and wind usually play a big factor when it comes to frost. As you see, skies will be mostly clear this evening and tonight in northeast KELOLAND. This will allow temperatures to fall to the 30s for parts of northeast South Dakota. Giving some,…frost.

Mid-September and beyond is usually when we get temperatures to fall to the middle 30s. That’s cold enough for frost when winds are light and skies are clear. So tonight’s frost possibility shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Aberdeen has already fallen to the 30s for morning temperatures. It’s happened twice, on the 10th with 37 degrees and the 11th with 36 degrees.

While northeast KELOLAND will feel the chill tonight, we may not see 30s for overnight lows in others areas until next month.