Wintry weather back in the Dakotas after Thanksgiving break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Wintry weather is heading back to the Dakotas and Minnesota after a Thanksgiving reprieve.

People attempting to return from holiday travels will face snow, freezing drizzle and ice that is expected to hit Friday and Saturday across the region. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to counties stretching from central Montana to northern Wisconsin.

Parts of western South Dakota are under a blizzard warning. Some areas in the Black Hills could see as much as 2 feet of snow, and strong winds are expected to hit the plains Saturday morning, creating blizzard-like conditions.

The National Weather Service says “travel could become impossible” during the day on Saturday.

Much of the western two-thirds of North Dakota is also under a winter storm warning from Friday evening through mid-Sunday.

