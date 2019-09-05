Winter weather theories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — I’ve had people mention to me and I’ve seen Facebook posts about the upcoming winter as predicted by the Farmer’s Almanac. If you haven’t seen or read it, guess what? It’s saying it’s going to be cold and snowy.

Why am I talking about this on such a warm and sunny September day? Well, we know these warm days are limited and winter is in the back of people’s minds.

And here’s something else to think about. With thick fog earlier this week, it brings in the 90 to 100 days after fog expect precipitation theory. That theory points to the first week to week and a half of December, expect precipitation…possible snow.

Which do you have more belief in? Reading the Farmer’s Almanac or counting 90 to 100 days every time there’s fog?

I’m not one to judge anyone’s beliefs, but I’ll have my prediction out later in the year. We’ll just have to wait and see if this winter will be fit for man or beast.