Winter weather returns to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is making a bone-chilling return to KELOLAND. With much colder temperatures and snow in the forecast, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is reminding people to be prepared when you’re on the road.

That includes slowing down, watching out for other drivers and always wearing your seat belt.

Also, don’t use cruise control on snow or ice covered roads. make sure your cell phone is fully charged and pack a winter safety kit that should include blankets, extra clothing, a shovel, a flashlight, energy bars and first aid items.

Taking a look at SafeTravel USA’s map of South Dakota— there’s a lot of pink on the map. Pink roads mean frosty, icy or slippery.

The pink and white-dashed roads mean snowy, icy, slippery.

The Martin Volunteer Fire Department advises that roads are getting bad due to freezing rain in Bennett County.

Roads in the Martin (US-18) area and all roads north to I-90 are very icy due to freezing rain. Please do not travel.

Numerous trucks are blocking roads and numerous traffic accidents being responded to.

Stay put! — Martin Vol Fire Dept (@martin_vol) November 10, 2019

