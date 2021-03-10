Winter weather returns to after stretch of warmer averages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March started like a lamb, but it looks like the lion may be showing up late to the party.

Through the first nine days of the month, we had to remind ourselves that this is indeed March and not April or May. That train of thought came to a halt with Wednesday’s rain and snow. This turn also marks the beginning of a new trend– one that is more typical of March’s capricious nature.

We do get a break at first, with a little ridge of high pressure nudging into the region through Friday. By the weekend, we’ll watch a Four Corners low deepen and crawl northeastward into the Northern Plains. A second upper-level low will then attempt to plunge into the region from the Pacific Northwest not too long afterward.

The x-factor is how far north this low jogs into the region. While there’s a good amount of spread and variability in the mid-range outlook, the chance is still there to see another round of impactful weather in KELOLAND, especially the further south you go.

So, while the proverbial March lion may be late, that doesn’t mean it can’t have the same bite as the old proverb says it has.