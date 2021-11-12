Strong winds, icy roads and blowing snow expected Friday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds are blowing snow that fell overnight, creating some dangerous conditions in parts of South Dakota.

Lincoln County authorities are reminding drivers to slow down and take their time.

Here’s a look outside our studio just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Our meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center say blowing snow, strong winds and icy roads are common East River Friday morning. However, conditions will improve as the day goes on.

Snow, blowing snow, strong winds, and icy roads are all common weather elements this morning. The weather will be improving this afternoon as winds decrease and snow diminishes. Stay warm! https://t.co/EVme5hzJNQ #kelowx pic.twitter.com/iGRKV5sOoL — KELOLAND Weather (@kelostormcenter) November 12, 2021

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday. Wind will create hazardous conditions for truck drivers and other high profile vehicles.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, wind gust up to 70 mph are possible in western and central South Dakota through Friday morning. The eastern part of the state should expect wind gusts up to 60 mph through the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the map as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The pink/black dotted roads indicate scattered ice and slippery conditions. The solid pink roads mean they have frost/ice/slippery conditions.

As we go through the day, the snow will taper off with flurries left by the noon hour, but winds will remain strong with gusts still at 40 miles per hour and more during the morning hours.

Be aware of blowing snow, reduced visibilities and slick road conditions during the morning hours. Winds slowly decrease during the afternoon and evening.

