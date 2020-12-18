Winter weather continues to average above normal

We are quickly approaching the winter solstice, the shortest daylight day of the year. But there’s no question this season has been driven by warmer weather and has us asking just how long will this last.

The big picture still shows all the mild water in the eastern Pacific Ocean. That’s why the next few days are going to be mild. La Nina or the cooler than normal waters near the equator in the Pacific Ocean is also very noticeable.

La Nina typically has a cold and a warm phase during the winter months. The cold phase has yet to arrive, but there are some clues that things will change after Christmas.

The cold air in Canada generally stays locked to the north for the short term. But by day 10, we’ll watch for signals for this air mass to come south.

Until that happens, there will be no shortage of above normal temperatures in the forecast.