SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for central and northeastern South Dakota until 9:00 a.m. (CST) Friday.

Freezing drizzle will fall with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

Sidewalks, roads and bridges will be very slippery. The ice will impact the morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

