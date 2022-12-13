SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had slushy and icy roads this morning. Some people received near a quarter inch of ice.

With temperatures on either side of 32 last night and this morning, it gave us ice accumulation in eastern KELOLAND. How you’re supposed to measure ice may surprise you.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gravity and wind play a part in making ice uneven on surfaces. The easiest way to measure ice is grabbing a ruler and an ice coated tree branch or any outside object. Position the ruler on a spot where you can see the thickest and thinnest part of ice. Use the ruler to measure the thickest part of the ice from the edge of the object to the outside edge of the ice. Measure the thinnest part of the ice between the object and the outside edge of the ice. Add the two values and divide by two and that’s your ice measurement.

For the most part, our ice accumulation is over but we’ll watch the snow pile up. The snow chance will last into Friday.

You can report your ice, rain, or snow accumulations along with photos to ushare@keloland.com.