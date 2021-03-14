Winter storm watch across much of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm watch is in place for much of southwestern KELOLAND and parts of eastern KELOLAND into Monday morning.
Blizzard warnings are currently in effect in the Black Hills, Hermosa County, Oglala Lakota, Box Butte and Dawes region.
Western KELOLAND is forecast to see upwards of 8-12+” of snow while the eastern side of the state can expect up to 8″, depending on the area.
The Custer County Sheriff’s office is reminding people to stay off the roads as much as possible as the wind is creating blowing snow that could greatly reduce visibility.
