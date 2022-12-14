SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is strong in western and central KELOLAND today and tomorrow it hits the east.
Much of western South Dakota is already in a blizzard warning, and blizzard like conditions will be in the forecast through tomorrow night.
Winter Weather Resources
Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
Send photos to uShare@keloland.com
A blizzard is when the wind is sustained or has gusts of 35 MPH or higher and considerable falling or blowing snow with visibility under a quarter of a mile for at least 3 hours. We could also see ground blizzards, which is blizzard conditions caused solely by blowing and drifting snow.
Areas in KELOLAND have already received a foot or more of snow. Many areas have had blowing snow.
Wind gusts for tomorrow could be 40 to 50 MPH, even nearing 60 MPH in KELOLAND.
I-90 is closed through a majority of KELOLAND and many areas have no travel advisories. More closures and travel advisories could be added to this list.
Between slick and icy roads and blowing snow causing visibility issues, take your time and use extra caution while driving.