SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is strong in western and central KELOLAND today and tomorrow it hits the east.

Much of western South Dakota is already in a blizzard warning, and blizzard like conditions will be in the forecast through tomorrow night.

A blizzard is when the wind is sustained or has gusts of 35 MPH or higher and considerable falling or blowing snow with visibility under a quarter of a mile for at least 3 hours. We could also see ground blizzards, which is blizzard conditions caused solely by blowing and drifting snow.

Areas in KELOLAND have already received a foot or more of snow. Many areas have had blowing snow.

Wind gusts for tomorrow could be 40 to 50 MPH, even nearing 60 MPH in KELOLAND.

I-90 is closed through a majority of KELOLAND and many areas have no travel advisories. More closures and travel advisories could be added to this list.

Between slick and icy roads and blowing snow causing visibility issues, take your time and use extra caution while driving.

