SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm has made its way into southeastern KELOLAND.

Snow amounts of 1-3″ have already accumulated as of 3 a.m. Monday.

Winter storm warnings are in place until Tuesday morning in many areas.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

Total snow amounts (by Tuesday morning) will approach a foot in parts of southeast KELOLAND.

Lesser amounts are expected north and west of Highway 14.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

Road report from SD 511 as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

This winter storm is filling roads with snow this morning.

Road conditions in Mitchell Monday morning. Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.

Mitchell Police posted pictures of snow-covered streets to social media.

Road conditions in Minnehaha County as of 4:30 a.m. Monday. Photo from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say several roads around town are completely covered and you can’t see the boundary lines.

Officials add that visibility is minimal.

Mitchell Police say that if you must travel today, slow down and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

In Minnehaha County, officials say travel is not advised. The sheriff’s office reminds drivers that if they go out and do get stranded it may take longer for crews to reach them due to the heavy snowfall.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of Monday morning, there are more than 50 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline. School districts including Sioux Falls, Tea Area, Brandon Valley, Lennox and Yankton are all closed for Monday. Review the full list online.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.