Winter reminders for dealing with blowing snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blowing snow started yesterday evening and it continued into the morning. Giving drivers a slow start to their Friday.

As the sun came up this morning, snow greeted many drivers in eastern KELOLAND. The combination of wind and snow made for a slow commute. To give drivers a head’s up on what type of commute they would have, we have a new tool to use in the KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Center.

You may have seen this graphic on the newscast Thursday morning. It shows the areas most likely to have blowing snow. Notice how it highlights northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota with a higher risk for blowing snow.

This is a look at the actual visibility from Thursday night and Friday morning. Notice how the lowest visibilities come in from northeast KELOLAND due to snow and blowing snow.

The blowing snow across the roadways was also responsible for the roads becoming slick as a layer of ice formed. This was especially true in parking lots and sidewalks.

The blowing snow risk map is just another tool of many to help us keep you ahead of the storm.