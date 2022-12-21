SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today may be the first day of winter but it’s felt like winter for a while now and that’s not going to change.

After light snow today we will have a strong northwest wind blowing loose snow around creating blizzard-like conditions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A blizzard has to have sustained winds or gusts of 35 MPH or more, visibility below a quarter of a mile due to snowfall or blowing snow, all while lasting 3 or more hours. Ground blizzards have most of the criteria for a blizzard but there is no new snow falling.

Ground blizzards usually occur when a fast moving Artic system moves through causing temperatures to plummet and winds to increase rapidly. In KELOLAND, we could see wind gusts over 40 MPH and wind chills as low as minus 50.

As long as there’s enough snow on the ground, ground blizzards are common in KELOLAND. One of the most famous ground blizzards was the Children’s Blizzard of 1888.

With the ground blizzards and extreme cold, it’s another week of using extra caution while outside.