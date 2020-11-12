Winter gave a nice looking landscape to southeast KELOLAND this morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It looks like a scene from any Christmas movie. The way the trees sparkled in the morning light, well there is some science behind our wonderful view this morning.

This is what many picture winter to be. Snowy, cold conditions, and a pain in the neck to drive through. And I agree, as I too saw cars having a hard time getting up hills and numerous accidents across the city.

But, if you take some time, you can see the beauty in it. Such as this morning. With low-level moisture sticking, southeast KELOLAND woke-up to a pretty winter scene. I’m talking about the frost that developed on the trees. This is known as ‘hoar frost.’

The word ‘hoar’ comes from old English and refers to the old age appearance of the frost. That is, the way the ice crystals form to make it look like white hair or a beard. It’s also known as white frost.

This type of frost doesn’t need to happen right after a snowstorm like yesterday. We just need low-level moisture, freezing temperatures and light winds. But they all need to work in tandem.

While the clean-up continued today, hopefully, you took some time to take in the beauty of what Mother Nature offers.