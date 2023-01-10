SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week.

Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.

Wind gusts at 35 miles per hour or more create the perfect conditions to blow snow around. Blowing snow can cause visibility issues but also drifting.

We could see finger drifts happening around KELOLAND by tomorrow night. Finger drifts are the little snow drifts that mainly form on open roadways. These drifts can still be deep or big enough to get a car stuck.

Blowing and drifting snow will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.