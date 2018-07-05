Weather

Wind Storms Cause Damage In North Central South Dakota

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 06:37 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 07:01 AM CDT

Areas of north central South Dakota are cleaning up from storm damage earlier this week. 

The National Weather Service is reporting wind damage in Ziebach, Dewey, Mcpherson and Walworth counties. 

This follows strong storms later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 

South of Eagle Butte trees and power lines were knocked down. Some buildings also received roof damage. Oren Lesmeister sent in pictures to Ushare of a farm shed that was knocked down in the Eagle Butte area.

A report southeast of Dupree also says a barn roof was blown off.

Northwest of Long Lake several buildings were damaged and a semi was reportedly tipped over at a residence.

At one point the storm system reported wind gusts estimated at 80-90 miles an hour in Ziebach County.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates