Wind Storms Cause Damage In North Central South Dakota

Areas of north central South Dakota are cleaning up from storm damage earlier this week.

The National Weather Service is reporting wind damage in Ziebach, Dewey, Mcpherson and Walworth counties.

This follows strong storms later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

South of Eagle Butte trees and power lines were knocked down. Some buildings also received roof damage. Oren Lesmeister sent in pictures to Ushare of a farm shed that was knocked down in the Eagle Butte area.

A report southeast of Dupree also says a barn roof was blown off.

Northwest of Long Lake several buildings were damaged and a semi was reportedly tipped over at a residence.

At one point the storm system reported wind gusts estimated at 80-90 miles an hour in Ziebach County.