Wind likely to increase as we get closer to fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As summer enters its final stretch, the weather patterns are starting to shift toward autumn. That means we’ll start noticing more wind blowing across KELOLAND.

The wind is just a natural part of prairie life and we are already starting to notice the changes that will launch us into our September pattern.

Take a look at the jet stream pattern and notice the large belt of upper level winds moving our direction. The jet stream responds to increasing contrasts in temperatures as the Canadian Prairies begin to cool. These large scale features become more dominant in the cooler months of the year and it appears we are making that transition.

At first, the winds this weekend will favor a southerly direction and the gusts could be over 30 miles per hour at times in central KELOLAND. The wind shift won’t start moving until late Sunday. Early next week will showcase a northwest wind that will really give us a taste of September-like weather.

The new 6-10 day outlook for the end of August will be much below normal for temperatures in the upper Midwest and the wind will be part of that forecast.