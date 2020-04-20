Wind gusts will die down over the next days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- While there has been snow in the area, there hasn’t been too much wet weather to talk about this month. Meteorologist Adam Rutt explains how that is a good and bad thing.

While the overall dry start to April has been helpful in regard to keeping flooding concerns in check, there is one other thing to keep in mind.

Last weekend’s snowstorm is all but a memory now, with a steady melting process that has carried through the week. With that said, just like March, April has gotten off to a rather dry start through the first half of the month, and while some lawns and fields are starting to green up, others remain a bit more brown.

The overall trend through the next seven days keeps much of KELOLAND dry both at the surface and with a lack of atmospheric moisture, shown through the measure of relative humidity.