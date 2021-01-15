Wind gusts up to 90 mph create blizzard conditions across eastern KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blizzard conditions were present through much of eastern KELOLAND Thursday night into Friday.

As strong areas of low pressure slowly moved through the upper plains into the Midwest Thursday night, snow started to fall and winds remained strong. The wind gusts were measured from 60 to over 90 mph in KELOLAND Wednesday evening into Friday morning. The strong winds combined with falling snow to give visibilities of a quarter-mile or less.

Keep in mind too, even though visibilities in town may say a mile or more, it’s when you get out of town that the visibility dropped greatly with whiteout conditions being common.

Winds slowed down as we went through the later afternoon hours on Friday, but it was a slow go before then.

While winds will be strong again in western South Dakota for the first half of the weekend, they will be light in eastern KELOLAND.