Wind Gust Reports – July 20, 2019

BIG PICTURE:KELOLAND is in for another cool day tomorrow with more rain and thunder. Then next week is looking dry overall with a slight warming trend over the week.

LOCAL FORECAST:After a very busy morning, the afternoon saw more quiet and cooler weather. Afternoon temps were mostly in the 70s to near 80, a pleasant break from the 90s we’ve been having the last few days. Spotty thundershowers popped up in the southeast but these should move on this evening.