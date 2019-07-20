Wind Gust Reports – July 20, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Below are the wind gust reports that have come in from the overnight thunderstorms that tracked through KELOLAND. Organized by county.

CountyLocationSTWind Gust (In MPH)
AuroraPlankintonSD60
Aurora5 W PlankintonSD63
Aurora5 W PlankintonSD73
Beadle4 NNW WolseySD75
Beadle10 E HitchcockSD72
Beadle2 NNW HuronSD62
Beadle2 NNW HuronSD66
Brookings2 SW BrookingsSD75
Brule3 S ChamberlainSD58
Buffalo3 N Gann ValleySD60
Buffalo3 N Gann ValleySD64
Clark4 S Garden CitySD60
Clay2 ESE EverlyIA60
Clay4 WNW SpencerIA66
ClayDickensIA60
Cottonwood2 NNE WindomMN75
Davison3 NNE MitchellSD59
Davison3 NNE MitchellSD64
Davison3 NNE MitchellSD70
Dewey1 NE RidgeviewSD72
Haakon3 E PhilipSD54
Haakon1 NE MidlandSD60
Haakon6 NNW KirleySD50
Hand3 NE VaylandSD65
Hand6 E DanforthSD69
Hanson4 ENE AlexandriaSD74
Hughes2 ENE PierreSD62
Hughes1 ENE HarroldSD79
Hughes4 WSW BluntSD61
Hyde18 N HolabirdSD60
Jackson4 E Cactus FlatSD52
Jackson9 ENE BelvidereSD57
Jackson3 S LakefieldMN65
Jackson1 ENE JacksonMN54
KingsburyIroquoisSD74
Lake3 ENE WinfredSD72
Lyman1 E PreshoSD61
Lyman3 SE RelianceSD64
Mccook4 S SalemSD66
Mccook3 SE MontroseSD73
Meade7 N StonevilleSD60
Meade4 S FaithSD60
Minnehaha3 W Dell RapidsSD74
Minnehaha3 NNW Sioux FallsSD58
Minnehaha3 NNW Sioux FallsSD58
Minnehaha3 NNW Sioux FallsSD66
Minnehaha3 W Dell RapidsSD61
MoodyFlandreauSD70
Moody10 SSW AuroraSD70
Murray3 W DovrayMN58
Murray3 W DovrayMN58
Nobles2 NE RushmoreMN65
Osceola3 NE SibleyIA63
Perkins20 SSE BisonSD60
Perkins8 WNW UstaSD70
Perkins4 ESE UstaSD60
Pipestone1 NNW PipestoneMN71
Plymouth2 SW Le MarsIA53
Potter3 SSW Whitlocks Bay RecSD76
Rock1 WSW Beaver CreekMN61
Sanborn4 E ForestburgSD75
Stanley1 NE HayesSD69
Sully3 N AgarSD70
Tripp4 SSE WittenSD52
Tripp1 NE WinnerSD55
Tripp2 W HamillSD53
Ziebach1 WSW Red ElmSD63
Ziebach12 NNW Red ScaffoldSD60
Ziebach2 SW BridgerSD54
Ziebach15 ENE Cherry CreekSD60

Data Source: National Weather Service

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss