Wind Gust Reports – July 20, 2019

Below are the wind gust reports that have come in from the overnight thunderstorms that tracked through KELOLAND. Organized by county.
|County
|Location
|ST
|Wind Gust (In MPH)
|Aurora
|Plankinton
|SD
|60
|Aurora
|5 W Plankinton
|SD
|63
|Aurora
|5 W Plankinton
|SD
|73
|Beadle
|4 NNW Wolsey
|SD
|75
|Beadle
|10 E Hitchcock
|SD
|72
|Beadle
|2 NNW Huron
|SD
|62
|Beadle
|2 NNW Huron
|SD
|66
|Brookings
|2 SW Brookings
|SD
|75
|Brule
|3 S Chamberlain
|SD
|58
|Buffalo
|3 N Gann Valley
|SD
|60
|Buffalo
|3 N Gann Valley
|SD
|64
|Clark
|4 S Garden City
|SD
|60
|Clay
|2 ESE Everly
|IA
|60
|Clay
|4 WNW Spencer
|IA
|66
|Clay
|Dickens
|IA
|60
|Cottonwood
|2 NNE Windom
|MN
|75
|Davison
|3 NNE Mitchell
|SD
|59
|Davison
|3 NNE Mitchell
|SD
|64
|Davison
|3 NNE Mitchell
|SD
|70
|Dewey
|1 NE Ridgeview
|SD
|72
|Haakon
|3 E Philip
|SD
|54
|Haakon
|1 NE Midland
|SD
|60
|Haakon
|6 NNW Kirley
|SD
|50
|Hand
|3 NE Vayland
|SD
|65
|Hand
|6 E Danforth
|SD
|69
|Hanson
|4 ENE Alexandria
|SD
|74
|Hughes
|2 ENE Pierre
|SD
|62
|Hughes
|1 ENE Harrold
|SD
|79
|Hughes
|4 WSW Blunt
|SD
|61
|Hyde
|18 N Holabird
|SD
|60
|Jackson
|4 E Cactus Flat
|SD
|52
|Jackson
|9 ENE Belvidere
|SD
|57
|Jackson
|3 S Lakefield
|MN
|65
|Jackson
|1 ENE Jackson
|MN
|54
|Kingsbury
|Iroquois
|SD
|74
|Lake
|3 ENE Winfred
|SD
|72
|Lyman
|1 E Presho
|SD
|61
|Lyman
|3 SE Reliance
|SD
|64
|Mccook
|4 S Salem
|SD
|66
|Mccook
|3 SE Montrose
|SD
|73
|Meade
|7 N Stoneville
|SD
|60
|Meade
|4 S Faith
|SD
|60
|Minnehaha
|3 W Dell Rapids
|SD
|74
|Minnehaha
|3 NNW Sioux Falls
|SD
|58
|Minnehaha
|3 NNW Sioux Falls
|SD
|58
|Minnehaha
|3 NNW Sioux Falls
|SD
|66
|Minnehaha
|3 W Dell Rapids
|SD
|61
|Moody
|Flandreau
|SD
|70
|Moody
|10 SSW Aurora
|SD
|70
|Murray
|3 W Dovray
|MN
|58
|Murray
|3 W Dovray
|MN
|58
|Nobles
|2 NE Rushmore
|MN
|65
|Osceola
|3 NE Sibley
|IA
|63
|Perkins
|20 SSE Bison
|SD
|60
|Perkins
|8 WNW Usta
|SD
|70
|Perkins
|4 ESE Usta
|SD
|60
|Pipestone
|1 NNW Pipestone
|MN
|71
|Plymouth
|2 SW Le Mars
|IA
|53
|Potter
|3 SSW Whitlocks Bay Rec
|SD
|76
|Rock
|1 WSW Beaver Creek
|MN
|61
|Sanborn
|4 E Forestburg
|SD
|75
|Stanley
|1 NE Hayes
|SD
|69
|Sully
|3 N Agar
|SD
|70
|Tripp
|4 SSE Witten
|SD
|52
|Tripp
|1 NE Winner
|SD
|55
|Tripp
|2 W Hamill
|SD
|53
|Ziebach
|1 WSW Red Elm
|SD
|63
|Ziebach
|12 NNW Red Scaffold
|SD
|60
|Ziebach
|2 SW Bridger
|SD
|54
|Ziebach
|15 ENE Cherry Creek
|SD
|60
Data Source: National Weather Service