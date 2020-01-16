Wind chill factor driving colder and colder tempatures

We are about half way through the month and are swinging right into a rough stretch of winter weather. Topping the list will be cold and the all important wind chill forecast.

The wind chill factor tells us how the wind is going to impact the “feels-like” temperature when we’re outside. As the wind carries away heat from our exposed skin. We can get into a very serious situation quickly if caught unprepared.

The forecast wind chills are generally in the minus 20s and minus 30s across northern KELOLAND. Remember, at these levels, frost bite can develop in as little as 10 minutes.

And we’re not done. Another round of cold will arrive this weekend. Once again, wind chills will plummet. Take a look at these numbers comparing Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Sisseton. Air temperatures will drop below zero during the day on Saturday and wind chills will nose dive as well into Sunday morning. We’ll have to tough it out until sometime Monday when the mercury should begin to climb.

