SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve had to pay the piper for our warm and quiet December. The last several days have been brutally cold across KELOLAND, with arctic air plunging southward and blanketing not just our neck of the woods but a vast portion of the continental United States. As if that wasn’t bad enough, we’ve had an intense x-factor to deal with: The wind chill factor.

But just how does the wind work to make a cold day even colder? Well, we start with looking at how things are on a calm day. Typically, we have a layer of warm air immediately surrounding our bodies that keep us at least a little bit warmer on cold days. When the wind picks up, that pushes the layer of warm air away from our skin…allowing the cold to cut through and thus make it feel even colder than it actually is.

And with temperatures as cold as they have been, it hasn’t taken much wind to put those wind chill factors down to dangerous levels. Here’s an example of wind chill factors at different wind speeds with an air temperature of zero. Notice how quickly frostbite concerns increase.

There is some good news, though…wind chill concerns are on the way out as we head later into the month. While we do have some rather cold days and nights ahead, a late-month thaw is in the cards.