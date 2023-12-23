SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — Motorists travelling to their Christmas destination Saturday in western South Dakota should be aware of a wind advisory and hazardous outlook issued by the National Weather Service.

Winds will pick up in northwestern and southwestern South Dakota late Saturday afternoon. Expect northwest winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility and flying debris.

A cold front will be moving into western South Dakota Saturday afternoon bringing rain or snow. Accumulation could range from a trace of moisture up to four inches.

Travel could be impacted due to wind gusts and blowing rain or snow. Slippery roads may develop.

Strong northwest winds and snow will blow into south-central South Dakota on Sunday and continue into Sunday night, with accumulations of one to three inches.

Santa and his reindeer may get bounced around in the air a bit Christmas Eve. Rest assured, Santa has had years of experience of flying in South Dakota weather and he’s ‘got this’.