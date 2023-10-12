SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wind advisory remains in effect until Friday, October 13th at 7 p.m. (CST) for eastern South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service.

The eastern parts of the state will experience winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Wind and widespread rain could cause tree limbs to blow down and power outages could result.

Use caution while driving especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

On the western part of the state, a winter weather advisory is in effect until Friday, October 13th at 6:00 a.m. (MST) for the Northern and Central Black Hills.

Expect winds gusting as high as 55 mph and snow accumulations of six to 12 inches in the higher elevations.