Will weather impact Thanksgiving travel?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every year, we carefully watch what the weather will do before the busy Thanksgiving travel period. Fortunately, this year looks pretty quiet.

We’ll start by looking at the jet stream pattern. We have a northwest flow in place this week which will bring a trough into the plains by Wednesday. While there still could be some snow in parts of western South Dakota into North Dakota, the amounts look very light under 1 inch. A bigger storm will likely develop in New England toward the end of the week, but we don’t see much here in KELOLAND.

In fact, the latest 10 day forecast is still very light on snow accumulations in our region.

Temperatures will go back to the above normal range as we finish the holiday weekend. It’s interesting to note the end of November should finish on a very mild note with temperatures much above normal on the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

We can expect each passing front to bring some wind, but otherwise, travelers should not have to deal with any major storms close to KELOLAND.