SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?

The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the 60s. With it, we’ve had some rain, but most of it has remained light and widely scattered. As we started fall this week, the days of summer heat are getting farther and farther away in the rearview mirror.

Here’s a look at our latest highs of 90 degrees. We’ve hit 90 degrees in October; as late as October 31 in Yankton and October 30 in Mitchell and Winner. The latest Sioux Falls has hit 90 is October 15.

If Sioux Falls stays below 73 degrees on Friday, it will mark only the sixth day with a below average high. And the forecast calls for warmer than average temperatures to return for the weekend and next week.

The early outlook for October is warmer than average temperatures to start the month. With the dry conditions, it wouldn’t surprise me if some do hit 90 again.