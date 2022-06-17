SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend’s heat wave is grabbing many people’s attention with temperatures expected to soar 15 to 20 degrees above normal at times.

You won’t have to look far to find hot weather in KELOLAND this weekend. And with the official start of summer arriving next week, it will be interesting to follow the hot weather trends.

The heat over the mid-section of the nation this weekend is the hottest weather of the season so far for many in KELOLAND. Sioux Falls has hit 94 twice, once in May and once in June.

But what about the rest of the summer? Before we look at that, this is what we’ve seen over the past 30 days. Most of our region has been below normal and wetter than average.

The next 10 days look like this. Above normal temperatures will be common in the midsection of the country.

Now, the current outlook into July on the European model looks like this. Above normal temperatures are still showing up across parts of the plains. However, it’s important to note 2 things. First, the July outlook is not as hot as it once was back in April and May.

Also, we are always quick to point out that long-range models don’t have trouble finding heat, but they do struggle at times finding cooler patterns until they suddenly show up.

We did notice this curious flip from Thursday to Friday’s long-range forecast now teasing some cooler weather toward day 10.

The jury is still out on how successful these cold fronts will be at keeping the heat down into July and that will be key to keeping the monthly temperatures closer to normal for mid-summer.