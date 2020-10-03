Will the drought in South Dakota continue through October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re still well behind when it comes to rainfall — Meteorologist Scot Mundt shows us if we’ll make up for lost ground in October.

We’re at the beginning of a new month and aside from some cooler than average air, it might shape up much like last month.

Last month started colder than average with snow falling in western South Dakota. While we have the cooler than average air in place, we’re not getting the snow. And once we get through this weekend, we’ll watch those temperatures warm.

This is an animation for the next week and a half. Notice how the warmer temperatures return to the central and northern plains. But, you may notice a trough trying to move into the western United States around mid-month. If this holds true and digs farther south, that should increase our chances for precipitation in KELOLAND, but it all depends on if the trough develops.

Otherwise, expect warmer than average temperatures to continue for much of the month with mostly dry skies.

Regardless, we’ll watch the pattern for the month as it tends to repeat itself for at least the first half of winter.