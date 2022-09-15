SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many of you, I enjoy nice autumn days when warm sunny days are followed by cool, crisp nights. Now the question is, can we find those ingredients in the weeks ahead?

Well, on face value, the seasonal forecast for September, October, and November still features milder than average temperatures during the fall season across much of KELOLAND. The individual outlooks for October and November both show similar trends. However, just remember the European model is known for lackluster performance at finding any colder air in these broader outlooks.

If we dig a little deeper, the weekly forecasts for October start warm, but notice cooler some changes by the middle of the month. That will be interesting to watch because October can often provide clues about December’s weather pattern. In other words, a cooler and stormy period in October can repeat in December. Both Scot and I have done many stories on that subject over the years. No official comments yet, but stay tuned.

In the meantime, we will kick off the fall season warmer than normal much of the time due to the lack of widespread rain in our KELOLAND region.