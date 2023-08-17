SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With heat on the way, it will be interesting to see if Sioux Falls will be able to hit 100.

Thursday was a comfortable day as highs reached the 70s in eastern KELOLAND, 80s in central and western South Dakota. But we will soon bring in the heat and humidity with air temperatures in the 90s and 100s and heat index values approaching 110 at times. For Sioux Falls to hit 100, I think a lot of it comes down to the dew point temperature.

Here’s what one model is thinking.

Monday’s temperature at 3:00 in the afternoon is 98 with a dew point of 74, this gives a heat index of 109.

Take the model into Tuesday and it shows an afternoon high at 99 with a drier dew point at 64 degrees. I’m thinking we should at least get to 100 for an air temperature that the model is not latching onto yet.

And I’m using history as a guide. Earlier this year on July 26, Sioux Falls had a temperature of 97 with a dew point of 72 at 2:00. An hour later, it hit 100 as the dew point lowered 2 degrees, and an hour after that it was 103 as the dew point crashed to 63.

Ultimately, Sioux Falls reached 104 on July 26. We’ll just have to wait and see how hot we get next week, but if we do get a shallow layer of drier air to mix in during the day, 100-degree and hotter weather is on the table.