Will KELOLAND see snow in month of October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — October starts tomorrow and we’re familiar with getting our first snow of the season during that month.

It wasn’t snow, but rain today for parts of eastern KELOLAND. While it won’t feel possible during the first week of October as temperatures will be well above average, by the time we get into the middle to the end of the month, it will feel like it can.

This graphic shows the forecast snow amounts in the United States over the next week and a half.

Notice how it has some accumulation in the Rockies, but not a lot. But, there is a lot expected in far western Canada where amounts of one to two feet will be common. Of course, a lot of this will be in the mountains of western British Columbia.

This forecast takes us into the second week of October, and that cold air is expected to move into the northern United States during the middle of the month.

Along with the colder air, we’ll watch for that first snowfall. If it does happen, it will more or less arrive right on time.

In the meantime, enjoy the warm and dry conditions as we begin October.