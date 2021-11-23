Will KELOLAND see above-average temperatures in December?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’ve had well above average temperatures for November, that may soon change as we turn the page into December.

It’s been a mild month with the average high temperatures in KELOLAND at least 3 to 7 degrees above. Even though we’ll have some ups and downs for the next week, overall the warm trend will continue for the rest of the month.

This is a look at November’s that have had above-average highs in Sioux Falls since 1990.

This has happened 15 times. Of those 15, 8 of the following Decembers were colder than average. Not much of a trendsetter as it comes out to be 53%.

But, snow in the colder 8 December’s ended up being above average for 7 of them. Averaging out to be a foot, which includes over two feet of snow from December 2009.

I’m bringing this up because I don’t think it will be smooth sailing for the month of December when it comes to temperatures and snow. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 