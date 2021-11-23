Will KELOLAND see above-average temperatures in December?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’ve had well above average temperatures for November, that may soon change as we turn the page into December.

It’s been a mild month with the average high temperatures in KELOLAND at least 3 to 7 degrees above. Even though we’ll have some ups and downs for the next week, overall the warm trend will continue for the rest of the month.

This is a look at November’s that have had above-average highs in Sioux Falls since 1990.

This has happened 15 times. Of those 15, 8 of the following Decembers were colder than average. Not much of a trendsetter as it comes out to be 53%.

But, snow in the colder 8 December’s ended up being above average for 7 of them. Averaging out to be a foot, which includes over two feet of snow from December 2009.

I’m bringing this up because I don’t think it will be smooth sailing for the month of December when it comes to temperatures and snow. We’ll just have to wait and see.