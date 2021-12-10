Will KELOLAND have a white Christmas?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow has been piling up over many areas of KELOLAND today, but will it stick around to give a white Christmas?

The landscape sure looks like Christmas in more locations, including Sioux Falls, with this latest round of snow. But as you are about to see, we will be melting the snow fast next week.

Heavy wet snow on December 10th certainly helps our chances of a white Christmas. On average, much of eastern KELOLAND has a 60 to 70 percent chance of measurable snow on the ground by December 25th.

The chances are less than 50/50 in central and western KELOLAND, except for the Black Hills of course.

This year, we can’t ignore all the mild weather coming early next week. Widespread above normal temperatures will overspread the region next week. The snow cover will be the main limiting factor initially, but several days of sustained warmth for mid-December will melt a considerable amount of snow.



The warmest temperatures in Sioux Falls may arrive by Wednesday as temperatures soar nearly 20 degrees above normal.



We still expect colder air to arrive before Christmas this year and that can bring more snow chances later down the road as much of this snow may go away.