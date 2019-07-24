Will KELOLAND experience an early frost?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are in the Sioux Falls area, you might have heard the buzz of the cicadas. And if you are familiar with weather folklore, it could mean we’ll see the first frost in six weeks in early September.

To see a frost that early would be devastating to farmers so is there any possibility of actually seeing a frost that early? For starters lets look at the archives and see what we can find.

Going back to 1893, a frost that early in September has only happened twice. In 1895 and in 1974.

And one thing to note, 1974 was a dry year.

So it would seem that the odds of a frost that early in September are looking pretty low. Another thing we can look at is the years with wet weather, like we are having now, and look at the latest trends. How early were those first frosts?

1993 was a wet year and the first frost that year was on September 15, which was unusually early.

And most recently, going back six years, the first frosts have been in October.

2012 and 2011 could be considered dry years and those first frosts were in mid-September. 2010 was a wet year and the first frost that year was on October 15.

So it would seem that dry years produce a frost in September and wet years produce a frost in October. Data supporting a frost in six weeks isn’t very strong when compared to the evidence for a frost in October. So you can relax a little bit about an early frost.