SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a couple of cool days already recorded in Sioux Falls for the month of July, it got me thinking…’Could July end up cooler than June?”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With the cool air today, rain moved through central to southeast KELOLAND. It was a welcomed rain as many of these locations have been dry for the past several months. But even when the rain leaves, the weekend will be slightly cooler than average for eastern KELOLAND. Sure. we’ll rebound with a hot day on Monday, but another round of cool air is on the way for much of next week.

When I mention cool air, it means highs mainly in the 70s and low 80s. After all, this is coming at a time when we have our warmest climate average highs.

But, we have had cooler air in July when compared to June. It’s happened only eight times in 130 years.

Mostly recently, it happened just a couple of years ago. 2021 July was cooler than June. By about three degrees. From there it goes to 1992 and 90 and so on down the list. The largest difference was 1956 when July was 5.7 degrees cooler than June.



We’ll see how long the cooler air lasts, but as of now it should last through at least the first half of the month.