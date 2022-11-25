SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.

In KELOLAND, the odds of a white Christmas range from 60 to 75% in eastern KELOLAND (from Aberdeen south to Sioux Falls and east). From there, the historic chance falls to 50 to 60% west of that area.

In the short term, we have snow in the forecast for Tuesday. It may drop a couple of inches here and there, but with colder-than-average temperatures expected in December, and my above average seasonal snowfall forecast, I think our chances of a white Christmas are high this year.