SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a scenic start to the week in eastern KELOLAND. Fog on Sunday, Monday was followed by Rime Ice on Tuesday. The fog froze and left behind wintry scene.

If the theory holds true, we’ll see another wintry scene during the first week of March.

Last year, we had 11 days of fog in December. 8 of those days were in a row, the 9th through the 15th.

The following March, the snow lined up nicely.

The 9th through the 15th of March each had at least a trace of snow, if not more.

You’ve probably also heard the saying that if ” March comes in like a lion it will go out like a lamb”.

March of 2022 didn’t follow that pattern. March came in like a lion, but also went out like a lion.

We’ll have to wait and see what this year brings.