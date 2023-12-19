SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dry skies have dominated KELOLAND for the past several weeks. Many areas are well below average when it comes to precipitation. This is one that may be for the record books if dry conditions hold.

Okay, well not necessarily dry conditions but having very little snow through December.

The record I’m watching is the least amount of snow in Sioux Falls through December since records have been kept.

My research pointed me to two years where we’ve had less than the seven-tenths of an inch of snow Sioux Falls currently has. That happened in 2011 and 2004, both with a half-inch. And the rest of the snow season didn’t produce much snow either. 2011-2012 had 15.9 inches in Sioux Falls, 2004-2005 had a total of 27.4 inches.

Another year takes us way back to 1894 when Sioux Falls had exactly an inch through December. The rest of the snow season was a cakewalk with less than 10 inches.

So while this year won’t be the least amount of snow through December, it may end up close.

Keep in mind, we do have precipitation in the forecast for the second half of the weekend and into early next week. At the moment, temperatures are looking warm enough to support more rain than snow for Sioux Falls.

