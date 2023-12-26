SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter may have finally arrived, but will it be enough to keep KELOLAND out of the record books?

It’s finally beginning to look and feel like winter, but it may be a case of “Too little, too late” as we close the year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s been no secret that December was abnormally warm across the region for the first twenty-four days of the month. Though we’ve flipped the script and winter has come roaring back at the last minute, we’ll need a lot of change on the thermometer to avoid a dubious mark: The warmest December on record.

Through Christmas Day, Sioux Falls is a full three degrees ahead of second place for the warmest average temperature on record for December. Though Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City are all second in the same category, they’re well within striking distance of also reaching the top spot…especially Rapid City.

This is especially true when you consider how the last days of the year are shaping up on the temperature side of things. Though it won’t be as warm as the first portion of this month…and we may even see a few near to below average days…it won’t be nearly enough to bring us anywhere close to average.

As a result, I do think we’ll be witnessing one of if not the warmest Decembers on record across the board. As for where we’ll finish…we’ll just have to wait and see as we close the book on 2023 in less than a week. For KELOLAND weather,