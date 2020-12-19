Will clouds get in the way to see Monday night’s ‘Christmas Star’?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown is on for skywatchers to witness the Christmas star, as some are calling it, with Jupiter and Saturn aligning in the the skies on Monday evening just after sunset.

But, will clouds get in the way?

When a celestial event comes around every 400 years, it’s nice to be able to say you took the time and saw a piece of history. When Jupiter and Saturn come together in the evening sky on Monday, it will be special… as long as clouds don’t get in the way.

Now, if you’ve been watching the evening sky lately, you’ve been able to easily see Jupiter and Saturn in the southwestern horizon. Take some some time this weekend to make sure your view to the southwest isn’t blocked as you gaze at the two bright planets. The best viewing of these types of events is away from the light pollution of the city, so if you live in a rural area or can drive outside city limits, your experience will be better.

Now, the weather forecast looks very mild on Monday, so don’t use that as an excuse to stay inside. We do expect stronger winds Monday, but the worst of that is expected to pass by the evening.

Clouds don’t appear to be too big of a problem, but make sure you check our hour-by-hour forecast on the Storm Tracker App as Monday approaches.